CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) –The sound of sirens and the cloud of dark smoke Saturday afternoon caught the attention of many in Chapel Hill as several fire departments and agencies rushed to Franklin Street.

Chapel Hill authorities said the section on Franklin Street remained closed for several hours while crews worked to put out the smoke and flames that impacted five businesses. Three Chapel Hill firefighters were transported to the hospital — one with a minor cut and two others as a precaution for potential heat exhaustion.

Jamil Kadoura, the owner of the Mediterranean Deli where the fire started, said he noticed smoke after workers left to patch the building’s roof to prevent leaks. Kadoura noticed a small flame and climbed to the roof.

“The fire was as big as a lighter– that’s it. I said, ‘I can put this out.’ I hit it with my hand and about five or 10 inches around fell down and the fire gushed out,” he said.

As the fire grew, Kadoura said he panicked and called 911. He told employees to start evacuating customers who were eating inside. Watching as firefighters tried to put out the smoke and flames, Kadoura said, “It went so fast, I was looking at the smoke and it was the hardest thing… I had to actually sit down because it felt like my legs were weak.”

Photo courtesy: Dabney Grinnan



Photo courtesy: Dabney Grinnan

Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

Photo courtesy: Reese Kimball

The owner, a refugee from Palestine, said he started the business several years ago.

“This is like home, it started with $16,000 that we saved 32 years ago and we expanded six times here,” he said.

“He knew how to put his heart into food,” said family member Bashar Alhassan. Knowing the love Kadoura has for cooking, Alhassan added, “Life has so many obstacles, it doesn’t mean when you have an obstacle you stop– you go around it and you keep going.”

After seeing the defeat on his employees’ faces, Kadoura said he thought of his staff first.

“I had to meet with them on the side while the fire was going and I told them you’re going to be fine, if I have to sell my house, you’re going to be fine,” said Kadoura.

That same afternoon, the smoke caught the attention of many who knew how much the business has given back. Two men, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they created a GoFundMe page knowing in the past that the restaurant hasn’t just served great authentic food.

The residents said they’ve noticed the business raise money for children facing hunger and victims impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In a message, one of the men said, “They do so much that nobody knows… As a young MBA student, I was often cash strapped and Jamil would always slip me extra pita and hummus. It’s stuff like that that made me break down in tears.”

In just a couple of days, the GoFundMe has already raised more than $125,000 which will help go to the more than 80 employees of the business.

Kadoura, who felt overwhelmed by the community’s response, said he hopes to find a kitchen to begin catering as soon as possible.

“I’ve done so well here and it’s everybody’s dream to do what we did, and I thank God and the community, so it’s time for me to make sure my employees are good.”

Chapel Hill officials said four other businesses were impacted by the fire: D.B Sutton, Moshi Moshi, Simply Audrey, and Tropical Smoothie.

A group of several Chapel Hill business leaders and agencies met Sunday to talk about how to help all the businesses recover and other “response efforts.”

The meeting included the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership, the Town of Chapel Hill, and The Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro.