MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A celebration of the 120th anniversary of the first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight by Orville and Wilbur Wright will be held at the memorial that bears their names on the Outer Banks.

The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17. Park entrance fees will be waived on this special day, according to a news release from the Orville and Wilbur Wright National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills.

This year, the First Flight Society will induct Walter and Olive Ann Beech. Beech (1891-1950) was a military pilot during World War I, and later became one of the early leaders of the growing airplane industry, the release stated. Walter and his wife, Olive Ann (1903-1993), founded the Beech Aircraft Company in 1932.

Olive Ann Beech, often called the “First Lady of Aviation,” was the first woman to lead a major aircraft company and was responsible for Beech Aircraft becoming one of the most successful airplane companies in the world, according to the release.

As a special part of the celebration, classic Beech aircraft will be on display during the event.

The anniversary event includes the following speakers:

David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina,

Mike Fonseca, president, First Flight Society,

David True, lead interpretive ranger, Wright Brothers National Memorial, and

C. K. Lee, president, American Bonanza Society.

Immediately following the speeches, a special portrait of the Beeches will be unveiled. The portrait will be available to view in the Wright Brothers National Memorial visitor center until next year’s anniversary event.

A wreath-laying ceremony by descendants of the witnesses of the first flight is scheduled to happen after the unveiling of the portrait of the Beeches.

Outer Banks Forever plans to livestream the entire event for those who cannot attend the event on Dec. 17.

Ranger-led educational programs are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. Visitors are invited to attend these free programs and participate in the park’s free Junior Ranger program.

The park will remain open until 5 p.m.