DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon and ran to a vacant lot, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Sunday shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 200 West Enterprise Street near the intersection of South Street.

Police said the call was later upgraded to a gunshot wound in the 1110 block of South Street based on witness statements. Officers responded to the hospital and to the 1110 block of South St.

(Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

The juvenile victim was transported to the hospital by her parents with life-threatening injuries. Police said she is now in stable condition.

Further investigation indicated that the victim was shot near South and Enterprise streets. Police said she ran to the vacant lot across from the 1110 block of South St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.