GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and an 11-year-old boy are dead as the result of a suspected murder-suicide in a burning home in Gaston County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

On Friday, officers with the Gastonia Police Department went to a home in the 200 block of Brentwood Lane, near Stanley, with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office to serve an Involuntary Mental Commitment and a Domestic Violence Protection Order to Russell Blakney, 48, of Stanley.

Officials say additional warrants against Blakney were later issued for false imprisonment, assault by pointing a gun, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to authorities, negotiators tried to talk Blakney into surrendering, but he refused. During discussions, two children were inside the home, and the negotiations continued overnight.

At 2:13 a.m. Saturday, Gaston County police say they were called to the home to assist deputies with a suspected murder-suicide.

County police say the house “ignited into flames”. Regional Response Team members then forced their way into the home, and both children were taken out of the residence.

One child was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from the fire, according to county police. The 11-year-old boy died at the scene as a result of injuries they received “at the hands of” Blakney.

Blakney was found dead at the scene. Investigators say that Blakney intentionally set fire to his home.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known danger to the community,” Gaston County Police said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Gaston County Police at (704) 866-3320 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at (704) 861-8000.