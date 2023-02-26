ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said an 11-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Sunday morning.

This was the first shooting Rocky Mount police said they were called to Sunday morning, with another shooting occurring just one hour later. Officers tell CBS 17 a man died and a woman was hurt in the second shooting at about 2:30 a.m.

About one hour earlier at 1:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2200 block of Meadowbrook Road in reference to a juvenile who was shot.

They said an 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers do not plan to release his name.

They said he remained at the hospital as of 8:30 a.m.

Also as of 8:30 a.m., police said detectives remained at the scene and the investigation is active.

Investigators told CBS 17 this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.