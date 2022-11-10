(WGHP) — North Carolinians love sports.

We love the thrill of a local high school football game on a Friday night, the pageantry of a college football game on a Saturday and the spectacle of watching the best of the best on the gridiron on Sundays.

North Carolina’s passion for sports is evident in the sheer number of teams that call the state home.

In fact, the Tar Heel State is tied for having the third most FBS college football teams in the nation with seven:

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Charlotte 49ers

Duke Blue Devils

East Carolina Pirates

North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The collegiate numbers are even loftier in basketball where North Carolina ranks fourth in the nation with 18 Division I programs:

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Campbell Fighting Camels

Davidson Wildcats

Duke Blue Devils

East Carolina Pirates

Elon Phoenix

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

High Point Panthers

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State Aggies

UNC Asheville Bulldogs

North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Tar Heels

Charlotte 49ers

UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Wake Forest Demona Deacons

Western Carolina Catamounts

The Tar Heel State is also represented well in the professional game with four franchises in major American sports leagues:

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

Charlotte Hornets (NBA)

Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)

Charlotte FC (MLS)

With that many teams spread all across our great state, it should come as no surprise that 11 North Carolina cities rank in the top 150 of WalletHub’s list of the 392 best sports cities.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina: #142

The home to Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University as well as several minor league sports teams is the first city on the list.

The most popular sport in Winston-Salem is baseball, which is in large part thanks to the presence of the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The Wake Forest baseball team also recently experienced a resurgence by qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years in 2022. They last won the College World Series in 1955.

WSSU disbanded its baseball program in 2019.

The Wake Forest basketball team has also historically been a source of pride in Winston-Salem with several NBA legends emerging from the program such as Chris Paul, Tim Duncan and Charlotte Hornets-legend Mugsy Bogues.

Tim Duncan (Getty Images)

Chris Paul (Getty Images)

Muggsy Bogues #1, Point Guard for the Charlotte Hornets attempts a lay-up shot to the basket over A.C. Green #45, Power Forward for the Los Angeles during their NBA Pacific Division basketball game on 10th November 1989 at the Great Western Forum arena in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Lakers won the game 106 – 100. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)

Elon, North Carolina: #128

Another Piedmont Triad town is next up on the list in Elon, home to the Phoenix of Elon University.

Elon athletic teams were named the “Fightin Christians” until 2000 when the school changed their mascot to the “Phoenix” in reference to a 1923 fire that destroyed most of the campus.

Baseball is also the most popular sport in Elon. The Phoenix baseball team most recently won the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship in 2019.

That team was led by star pitcher Geroge Kirby who was selected in the First Round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Kirby made his MLB debut this past season and made history by setting the all-time record for consecutive strikeouts to start a game with 24.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Raleigh, North Carolina: #119

Next on the list is the state capital of Raleigh, home to the Wolfpack of NC State and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Thanks to its popular and successful NHL franchise, hockey is the most popular sport in Raleigh.

The Hurricanes moved to Raleigh in 1997 after spending 25 years in Connecticut as the Hartford Whalers. The team won the Stanley Cup in 2006, the franchise’s sole championship.

RALEIGH, NC – JUNE 19: Rod Brind’Amour #17 of the Carolina Hurricanes lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in game seven of the 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 19, 2006, at the RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes defeated the Oilers 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup finals 4 games to 3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Wolfpack has also made a large contribution to the sports culture in the City of Oaks.

The NC State football program is renowned for the talent it has put into the NFL at the quarterback position with Pro Bowlers such as Phillip Rivers and Russell Wilson. Jacoby Brisset is currently the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and also attended NC State.

Phillip Rivers (Getty Images)

Russell Wilson (Getty Images)

Jacoby Brisset (Getty Images)

The NC State basketball program also has a special place in the history of college sports. The Wolfpack won national championships in 1974 and 1983.

NC State won the 1974 NCAA Championship in Greensboro at the Greensboro Coliseum led by future NBA Hall-of-Famer David Thompson finishing the season with a dominant 30-1 record.

More iconically, the Wolfpack went on a Cinderella-run to win the 1983 NCAA Championship led by Jim “Jimmy V” Valvano.

Valvano’s legacy endures to this day as he coined the phrase “survive and advance” which is often used to describe Cinderella runs in the NCAA Tournament.

Valvano died of cancer in 1993 and gave a legendary speech at the ESPYs two months before his passing. He cited the fighting spirit of his 1983 title-winning team as something that inspired him in his fight against cancer.

“Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind. It cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever. I thank you and God bless you all.” Valvano’s closing statemnt in his 1993 ESPY speech

(Original Caption) Albuquerque, New Mexico: North Carolina State’s coach Jim Valvano gives the #1 winning sign as he stands with his winning team at the NCAA Final Four championship game. North Carolina defeated Houston 54-52 in the championship game.

Cullowhee, North Carolina: #102

All the way up in the mountains of North Carolina, the home of Western Carolina University appears ranked just outside of the top 100.

While some may be surprised at their ranking so high on this list, Catamount alumni are a fierce and loyal bunch.

The Western Carolina basketball program recently produced a very productive NBA player in Kevin Martin who averaged 17.4 points per game over the course of his NBA career from 2004-2016.

LAS VEGAS – OCTOBER 12: Lamar Odom #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers tries to wrestle the ball from Kevin Martin #23 of the Sacramento Kings as Coby Karl #11 of the Lakers defends before a jump ball is called during their preseason game at the Thomas & Mack Center October 12, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Western Carolina football program also recently produced a local fan-favorite. Brad Hoover starred for the Carolina Panthers as a fullback from 2000-2009.

Before that, Hoover was born in High Point and starred at Ledford High School in Thomasville. He turned that into a historic career in Cullowhee as a running back.

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 20: Brad Hoover #45 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on December 20, 2009, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Greensboro, North Carolina: #98

Tournament Town, as fans of ACC basketball, know Greensboro as ranks just inside the top 100 for best sports cities.

The longtime home of the ACC Conference Tournament as well as several iconic NCAA tournament events such as the aforementioned 1974 NCAA Championship is an integral part of the history of college basketball.

Greensboro is also the home to several high-profile athletes such as Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, University of Tennesee star quarterback and Heisman-hopeful Hendon Hooker and Bengals star defensive tackle DJ Reader.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 30: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers drops back to pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: D.J. Reader #98 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a sack on Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NC A&T football program is also a source of pride for Greensboro with the Aggies claiming seven Black College National Championships, including four since 2015.

The UNC Greensboro Men’s Basketball team also had a recent surge with two NCAA tournament appearances in 2018 and 2021. The Spartans nearly upset No. 8-ranked Gonzaga in 2018 losing 64-68.

BOISE, ID – MARCH 15: Francis Alonso #10 of the UNC-Greensboro Spartans handles the ball in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina: #97

The home to Gardner-Webb University also makes what some would consider to be an unexpected appearance in the top 100 right after Greensboro.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are renowned for their wrestling program which has sent a wrestler to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship Qualifiers nearly every year since 2003.

Gardner-Webb notably made their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and nearly made history in almost upsetting the No. 2-ranked Virginia Cavaliers by leading 36-30 at halftime.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 22: Jose Perez #5 and Jaheam Cornwall #1 of the Gardner Webb Runnin Bulldogs help DJ Laster #25 up after a play in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina: #66

The small Triangle town and home to the state’s flagship university ranks in the top 70 of best sports cities.

Only one thing matters in Chapel Hill: Tar Heels athletics.

UNC has finished in the top ten of the Directors’ Cup rankings nearly every year. The Directors’ Cup is an award given to the most successful collegiate athletic programs in the nation across all sports.

Across all sports, UNC has won 47 NCAA team national championships since 1957 in the following sports.

Women’s Soccer (21 championships)

Women’s Field Hockey (9 championships)

Men’s Basketball (6 championships)

Men’s Lacrosse (5 championships)

Women’s Lacrosse (3 championships)

Men’s Soccer (2 championships)

Women’s Basketball (1 championship)

The most infamous of all programs is of course the Men’s Basketball team that has made an NCAA-record 21 Final Four appearances and boasts 12 members of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The most noteworthy of which is of course Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

CHAPEL HILL, NC – MARCH 6: A general view of the Duke Blue Devils versus the North Carolina Tar Heels during tip-off on March 6, 2005, at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 75-73. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

As for the football team, while they lack the championship success of other programs, it boasts the distinction of having two of the greatest edge rushers in the history of football having played for the program.

Lawrence Taylor, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants and the 1986 NFL MVP is widely considered to be the greatest defensive player of all time. He attended UNC from 1977-1980.

Lawrence Taylor (Getty Images)

Julius Peppers, a future Hall-of-Famer and Carolina Panthers legend also notably starred at UNC for both the basketball and football teams before finishing his career with the fourth most sacks in NFL history.

Julius Peppers (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 23: Julius Peppers #90 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2018, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Boone, North Carolina: #61

Another mountain town in the western part of the Tar Heel State makes an appearance in the upper crust of the best sports cities list, and no one should be surprised.

The home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers encapsulates everything great about college sports.

Look no further than this most recent season and Boone’s response to a shocking App State football win from a Hail Mary pass as time expired to see why Boone ranks as highly as it does.

The Mountaineer football program has made somewhat of a tradition out of shocking the world with upsets, going back to its shocking upset of No. 5 Michigan at their home stadium in 2007.

At the time, App State competed at the FCS level and went on to win the National Championship that season.

In fact, that was the Mountaineers’ third consecutive FCS Championship cementing a dynasty.

In 2013, App State transitioned to the FBS level, and the team continues to compete at a high level with a 6-1 record in bowl games with seven consecutive appearances dating back to 2015.

The Mountaineers have also continued their upsetting ways as they defeated No. 6 Texas A&M on Sept. 10.

Durham, North Carolina: #50

The Bull City is where the top 50 begins, home to the third iconic Tobacco Road program at Duke University and the iconic Minor League Baseball franchise the Durham Bulls.

Duke is of course UNC’s heated rival on the hardwood and boasts a hoops resume nearly as impressive as the Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils have won five national championships and made 17 Final Four appearances putting them among the ranks of college basketball’s blue blood programs.

Most of those accomplishments came under the steady hand of the recently retired Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who is the winningest coach in the history of college basketball.

DURHAM, NC – JANUARY 17: Fans of the Duke Blue Devils raise their arms during the game against the Georgetown Hoyas on January 17, 2009, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The Blue Devils defeated the Hoyas 76-67. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Durham also loves baseball and is home to arguably the most iconic minor league baseball team in the nation.

The team was the inspiration behind the 1988 film “Bull Durham” starring Kevin Costner, Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon.

The Bulls are the defending Triple-A and International League Champions.

DURHAM, NC – JULY 4: Kevin Costner speaks at a news conference before performing with his band Modern West at a July Fourth celebration at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The concert marked the 20th anniversary of Costner’s baseball movie “Bull Durham,” filmed in Durham. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Buies Creek, North Carolina: #47

Home to the Camels of Campbell University, this small census-designated place finds an unlikely home inside the top 50 best sports cities.

The most notable alumnus of Campbell is star basketball player Chris Clemons.

Standing at just 5’9″, Clemons torched opposing defenses from 2015-2019 while wearing Campbell black and orange.

By the end of his collegiate career, Clemons was third on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 3,225 career points scored.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 11: Chris Clemons #59 of the Houston Rockets brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During the 2018-2019 season, Clemons led the nation in scoring with an absurd 30.1 points per game.

In a fun bit of synergy with some of our previous subjects, Campbell would lose the Big South Championship Game that season to none other than the same Gardner-Webb team that nearly upset Virginia. The Camels would then go on to play UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

The Camels football team is currently coached by Carolina Panthers legend Mike Minter.

SEATTLE – JANUARY 22: Running back Shaun Alexander #37 of the Seattle Seahawks tries to get past safety Mike Minter #30 of the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Qwest Stadium on January 22, 2006, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Charlotte, North Carolina: #28

The crown jewel of sports cities in North Carolina is, of course, the Queen City of Charlotte.

The home to three of the four professional sports franchises in North Carolina logically ranks in the top 30 nationally of best sports cities.

Look no further than the cultural and fashion icon that the 1990’s Charlotte Hornets were.

4 Nov 1994: MUGSY BOGUES (FOREGROUND), LARRY JOHNSON (REAR LEFT) AND MICHAEL ADAMS OF THE CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON COURT DURING THE GAME AGAINST THE CHICAGO BULLS AT THE UNITED CENTER IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS. The Bulls won the game, 89-83. Mandatory Credit: Jo

Also, look no further than how enthralled the nation was during the Carolina Panthers’ two Super Bowl appearances in 2003 and 2015.

(Getty Images)

Charlotte FC also made its debut season in the MLS this year finishing second in attendance average in the league and owning the record for match attendance with over 74,000 attending their opening match.

The full list of 392 can be viewed below.

