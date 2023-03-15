RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State confirmed to CBS 17 Tuesday afternoon that a student died after an accidental overdose Monday.

The student who died Monday lived off campus and was hospitalized from the accidental overdose, according to Mick Kulikowski, the university’s Director of Strategic Communications and Media Relations.

This follows the most recent off-campus death in late February in which 21-year-old Patrick Thomas Sullivan was found dead at a residence in the 5200 block of Olive Road in Raleigh.

Monday’s death marks the 10th student death at N.C. State this academic year including five by suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.