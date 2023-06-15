RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A chase and crash at the intersection of Capital Boulevard Thursday afternoon has caused major delays.

Law enforcement told CBS 17 the chase began on Interstate 440 and the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour on the roadway. Authorities say the car was stolen from Johnston County.

The driver is now in custody following a brief foot chase, officials say.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw crime scene tape go at the intersection of Brentwood Road and Capital Boulevard at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Officials say six cars were involved in the crash, including three in the intersection and another three in a parking lot. A beige sedan at the scene had its back end smashed in.

Multiple EMS, highway patrol, and officers from the Raleigh Police Department are also at the scene.

Traffic was backed up for approximately two miles as of 3 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

As of 4:45 p.m., lanes are reopening and traffic is moving again with only a right turn lane closed on southbound Capital Boulevard.