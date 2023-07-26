SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 100 people gathered in Southern Pines Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil, praying for Allisha Watts to return home safely.

The 39-year-old has been missing for nine days, since she was last seen in Charlotte.

“I wanna still make sure that we’re still talking in the present and not in the past, so that’s the beauty of what’s going on right now. The community has really, really showed out, showed up, and I knew they would,” said Anthony McCauley, who’s done community advocacy work with Watts over the past few years.

Watts was last seen leaving a home in Charlotte on July 16. Two days later, investigators in Anson County found a man unresponsive in her Mercedes SUV, but there was no sign of Watts. She was reported missing the next day.

“Please, let’s just bring her home. Find Allisha Watts, that’s all we need to see. Share it to your family, find Allisha Watts, that’s all,” one speaker pleaded with the crowd at Tuesday’s vigil.

Watts has touched the lives of many in Southern Pines, especially with her work as a community advocate and a part of the American Legion.

“She was just so much, as you can see,” said Tessie Taylor, who’s known Watts for nearly 15 years.

Friends say Watts has continued making a positive impact on everyone around her.

“When she saw that she could improve something, she would offer to help improve it, she wouldn’t just barrel in, she would start making suggestions,” Taylor said.

“Her smile is like what you see on the pictures, that’s her personality. I have never seen her in a bad way,” said Dorothy Brower, a part of the Legion Auxiliary Unit 177.

Watts’ friends and family will gather again in Charlotte Wednesday morning outside the police station