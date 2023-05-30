APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A young boy was on a scooter in an Apex neighborhood when he was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

The collision took place in the Woodall Estates neighborhood at approximately 1:05 p.m.

Paramedics at the scene in the 1900 block of Woodall Crest Drive said the victim was a 10-year-old boy who was not breathing and not conscious after being hit by a vehicle.

That boy, police said, was immediately taken to a local medical facility in Durham County where he was pronounced dead from the injuries associated with the crash.

The people who were in the vehicle at the time of the collision did not suffer any injuries, police said. While the occupants of the vehicle have not been identified, police say they did remain at the scene of the crash and have been cooperating with law enforcement.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw a black Mercedes SUV being towed away from the scene of the crash.

An initial cause of the deadly collision is still being determined as the investigation remains active. Investigators said the case is evolving with interviews of witnesses and analyzing electronic records and forensic evidence.

The Apex Police Department said its Traffic Safety Unit is working to conduct a crash reconstruction as part of the investigation and updates to the public will be provided once they are available.