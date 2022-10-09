RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Raleigh police.

At about 5:06 a.m., officers say fire crews were called to Legacy at Six Forks, an apartment complex on Shanda Drive.

Firefighters said they saw a fire near the roof when they arrived at the scene.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

Six units were damaged and 10 people were displaced, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of 6:45 a.m., crews remained at the scene.

The Red Cross said their Disaster Action Team volunteers were also at the scene.

They say the volunteers are supporting virtually, helping multiple people by evaluating needs and providing assistance with shelter, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services and one-on-one support to connect those displaced with more resources.

(Source: American Red Cross)

(Source: American Red Cross)

(Source: American Red Cross)

The Red Cross says to follow these steps to protect your family:

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home.

Practice your plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer’s instructions.

Click here for more home fire safety information.