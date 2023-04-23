NCDOT image of I-40 at N.C. 86 Sunday as traffic slows ahead of the various crashes.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten vehicles were involved in three separate crashes within a couple of miles on Interstate 40 in Orange County Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The three crashes were reported just after 3 p.m. and were spread from mile marker 263 to 261 on I-40, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

There are no serious injuries in any of the wrecks, which happened south of Hillsborough.

One crash involved six vehicles while a second crash was between a BMW and a Mercedes, the highway patrol said. A third wreck involved two gray SUVs.

Earlier, I-40 heading west was closed at N.C. 86, according to the NCDOT. The right lane of I-40 west at mile marker 263 was also closed earlier.

All of the crashes were cleared by 5:30 p.m.

During the back-ups on I-40, some traffic took N.C. 86 around the impacted areas.