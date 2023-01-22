FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a one-year-old was found dead in a home Sunday morning.

At about 7:17 a.m., officers said they responded to the 700 block of Blue St. in reference to an unresponsive one-year-old.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said it happened in the area of Mount Sinai Homes.

When deputies arrived, they said they attempted to administer life-saving measures on the child inside an EMS vehicle.

EMS pronounced the child dead at the scene and took them to a hospital.

Officers told CBS 17 the cause of death is currently unknown.

They said the incident was isolated and there were no other children in the home at the time.

As of 12:30 p.m., the police department said homicide detectives remained at the scene.

They are actively investigating the incident.

Fayetteville police plan to release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.