Eric Wayne Thompson and deputies near the scene of the double deadly shooting near Wade. Photos from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said Tuesday they want to question an Erwin man in the shooting deaths of a couple earlier this month.

The double deadly shooting was first reported as an overdose call just after 9:30 p.m. August 5 in the 5600 block of Sambo Jackson Road near Wade, about 15 miles northeast of Fayetteville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults who had been shot and killed.

A married couple, Brian and Jennifer Vann, both 48, were later identified as the victims, deputies said. The pair were the parents of a young daughter, according to their obituaries.

Now, deputies want to question Eric Wayne Thompson, 43, about the killings, a Tuesday news release said.

Deputies sent out a photo of Thompson but no other information was released.

Officials said anyone with information about the case should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).