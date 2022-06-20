Photo from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office

LAUREL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is on the run after a drug bust that snared a teen and another man late last week at a North Carolina home, deputies said.

The drug raid happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday when deputies executed two search warrants in the 6600 block of Walters Road, just southwest of Laurel Hill, according to an incident report and news release from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The locations for the search warrants were linked to previous drug sales, the news release said.

A report and news release said that during the search deputies found and seized:

a Glock 30 .45 caliber gun

a Glock 33 .357 caliber gun

3.17 ounces of fentanyl

one gram of heroin

263 grams of marijuana

two grams of meth

$6,254 in cash

two digital scales and several clear plastic bags

Photos of some of the seized items were included in the news release.

Sarah Heathcoe, 18, was charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was held on a $10,000 secured bond in the Scotland County Jail.

Anthony McLaurin, 47, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, felony trafficking cocaine and misdeameanor possession of drug paraphernalia, arrest reports said.

McLaurin was held on a $275,000 secured bond, the news release said.

Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 39, who is known as “Monk.” He is wanted on charges of trafficking fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of heroin.

Deputies said anyone with McLaurin’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 276-3385 or (910) 266-8146.