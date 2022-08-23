DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn.

Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.

On arrival, police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham police and forensic vehicles line the rear parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on NC Hwy. 55 in Durham. (CBS 17/Crystal Price)

Durham police gave no information on a suspect or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene at 8:45 a.m. is working to get more details on the situation. This is a developing story.