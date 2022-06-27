FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed during a shooting in Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Veanna Drive regarding a shooting, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police say a resident, Douglas Mangum, 30, was shot in the upper torso. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Crime scene tape was up around the front yard of a home following the shooting. Two evidence markers were also visible close to the front door of the same home.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

Two evidence markers near the front door after a deadly shooting in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon. Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Crime scene tape up after the shooting Sunday in Fayetteville. Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo from Fayetteville police

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.