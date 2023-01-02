DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city’s police department said in a news release.

The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All five victims were in stable condition.

Durham police said officers responded to a call of multiple people being shot outside a business on North Miami Boulevard at about 2 p.m. Witnesses described the suspected vehicle as a dark-colored, older model Honda sedan.