1 found dead in Pigeon River in NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in Pigeon River Sunday afternoon.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, officials recovered the body of a dead man in the river in Canton, N.C. around 2:40 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

The Haywood County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the scene of a water rescue at Pigeon River in Canton Sunday afternoon.

The Haywood County 911 Center confirmed the call came in around 2:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Multiple departments, including the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an island on the river in the area of Bethel Drive in Canton, N.C.