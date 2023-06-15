FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found outside a veterans hospital Thursday morning.

Police said on Thursday at 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Ramsey to reports of a deceased man.

After arriving, police found the man laying on the ground outside the gates of the Medical Center and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officers said the preliminary investigation revealed a family altercation happened in the 2300 block of Lake Avenue, causing injury. The victim’s friend began transporting him to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treatment as the Medical Center was the closest hospital.

The victim’s condition became worse and the friend stopped outside the Medical Center along Ramsey Street to wait for EMS. Police said the man died from his injuries before he was treated. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-729-2525.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.