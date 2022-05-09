LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead, another is hospitalized and a driver faces multiple charges after a crash in Caldwell County on Sunday, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release.

Around 12:40 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Caldwell County on Abington Road near Beecher Anderson Road.

A 1997 Ford Thunderbird was going south on Abington Road, ran off the road to the right, crashed into a tree and overturned.

The driver, Ethan Trent Roten, 21, of Hamptonville, was not injured. He was restrained by a seatbelt.

The front seat passenger, James Darrell Roten, 44, of North Wilkesboro, was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle.

He died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The rear seat passenger, Timberly Yelton, 27, of Morganton, was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was taken to the Caldwell Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ethan Roten was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while license revoked and a lane control violation.

The investigation is ongoing.