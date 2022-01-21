1 dead after ambulance with patient hits icy patch on I-87, flips and rolls down embankment

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Black ice is a concern on roads Friday morning and it has already led to multiple crashes, including one involving an ambulance in Knightdale where one person died.

According to authorities, the wreck occurred around 4 a.m. on Interstate 87 near Exit 13 for Knightdale Boulevard.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper at the crash scene told a CBS 17 crew that the crash happened when an ambulance hit a patch of ice, slammed into the guardrail, and then overturned and went down an embankment into the woods.

The trooper said one person died, one person was injured and the condition of a third person involved is not currently known.

Photo: Hayley Fixler/CBS 17

Photo: Hayley Fixler/CBS 17

Photo: Hayley Fixler/CBS 17

Photo: Hayley Fixler/CBS 17

Wake County EMS officials told CBS 17 that it was not their ambulance that was involved in the crash. According to Wake EMS, the ambulance involved was taking a patient from outside Wake County to a local area hospital.

The ambulance appears to be from Metz Medical Transport out of Rocky Mount.

Authorities did not say if the person who died was a patient or part of the ambulance crew.

Our reporter and photographer at the scene reported seeing firefighters using ropes to access the ambulance in the woods. The ambulance was pulled out of the woods around 6:45 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.