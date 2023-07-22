EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died among four people who were shot after a “physical disturbance” outside a gas station just off Interstate-95 in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 12:50 p.m. at 4001 Pembroke Lane near Eastover, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The location — at the I-95 exit for U.S. 13/Goldsboro Road — is a BP gas station with a Dairy Queen.

The initial call was about a “physical disturbance,” the news release said.

Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

“The disturbance led to four people being shot,” deputies said in the news release.

The four people who were shot were taken to nearby hospitals, where one male later died, deputies said.

A photo from deputies showed crime scene tape around the drive-through of the Dairy Queen.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

“This does not appear to be a random incident,” deputies said. “Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.”

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).