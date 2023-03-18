CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and three people are hospitalized after a boat capsized on Jordan Lake Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

On Friday around 2 p.m., officials said a distress call came from the Farrington Point boat ramp on Jordan Lake in Chatham County.

After arriving, officials learned the boat had capsized. N.C. Wildlife responded and rescued four people who were in the water.

Farrington Point boat ramp on Jordan Lake. (Marcus Wilson/CBS 17)

All four people on the boat, who were on a fishing trip, were transported to the hospital and one of them was pronounced deceased at WakeMed.

CBS 17 has learned that person is 63-year-old Jesus Martinez Sandoval, according to NC Wildlife.

Officials said the other three, also men, had non-life-threatening injuries.

They were identified as follows:

32-year-old Jonathan Martinez

35-year-old David Hernandez

45-year-old Jaime Vargas

Officials said they did not know the relation of any of them to the deceased.

They said the boat is being retrieved and the investigation is ongoing at the scene and the hospital.

This is a developing story.