WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died in a Willow Spring crash that shut down both lanes of Old Stage Road Monday morning.

Wake County fire officials confirmed one fatality in the wreck and another has been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Photo by Hayley Fixler/CBS 17

The collision took place around 10 a.m. in the 13400 block of Old Stage Road. One of the vehicles involved was a truck that transports dumpsters, Wake fire officials also told CBS 17.

A tow truck, ambulance and a state trooper were some of the first to respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 17 for the latest updates.