FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person has been killed and another was flown to the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon in Forest City.

Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block on Harmon Street.

LeRoy said a man and woman were shot.

“We’ve had one person shot who is deceased at this point and one person who has been airlifted to Spartanburg regional with life-threatening injuries,” said LeRoy.

(From: Forest City Police Department)

Police believe the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, walked to a gray car a short distance away.

“Left the area on foot, possibly got into another silver Sedan-type vehicle,” said LeRoy.

“There was a vehicle seen leaving a very short distance away, which is we’re assuming is related to this incident.”

State and Federal partners helped process the crime scene.

LeRoy said there have been multiple shootings recently, and they don’t yet know if they are connected.

“Over the last several weeks, two to three weeks, we’ve had a number of shootings within Forest City and within the area,” he said.

Investigators said there is no public safety issue that they are aware of.

Right now, investigators are trying to determine what type of weapon was used and how many rounds were fired.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the shooter is asked to call Rutherford County Communications at 828-286-2911.