LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival.

The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., one block from the festival.

Passengers can depart from Charlotte, Kannapolis, Salisbury, High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, Cary and Raleigh to get to the festival.

The trains will stop in Lexington at the following times:

From Raleigh, heading South towards Charlotte:

8:40 a.m.

12:19 p.m.

5:13 p.m.

7:53 p.m.

From Charlotte, heading North towards Raleigh

7:50 a.m.

11:32 a.m.

4:17 p.m.

8:02 p.m.

To purchase your ticket and save 15%, go to this link and use station code LEX.