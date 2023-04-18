CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill Police said Monday afternoon that they have charged a man in a student assault that happened Sunday evening. The man has not been taken into custody, however, UNC officials said.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., UNC Police received a CrimeStoppers report that a male subject assaulted a female student at the intersection of Raleigh Street and South Road. Police said the assault happened at 6 p.m. and the suspect chased her toward the Frank Porter Graham Student Union.

After the assault, the suspect was last seen walking east from the Union toward Hooker Fields.

Monday afternoon at 3 p.m., police identified and charged the suspect involved with misdemeanor assault, authorities said. The suspect’s name was not released.

“The suspect was identified and charged but not arrested. No further information is available,” a news release from UNC spokeswoman Erin Spandorf said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or UNC Police. The UNC Police Department is available 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or 919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance. Officers are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.