FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the motel that caught fire in Fayetteville Saturday morning is now being investigated as an arson attack.

At about 4:35 a.m. Saturday, deputies and the Pearce’s Mill Fire Department responded to a fire at the Royal Inn at the 2600 block of Gillespie St.

Officials say the fire started on the bottom floor in room 112, causing heavy flames and fire damage. They say it then spread to the second floor, causing heat damage.

Between 40 to 50 other guests were evacuated, according to fire department officials.

Reports say no one was injured.

Cumberland Road, Cotton, Hope Mills, Grays Creek Station 18, Grays Creek Station 24 and Fayetteville City Fire Departments Station 1, Station 5 and Station 16 also responded and provided mutual aid.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Deputies say video footage from the hotel showed the suspect going in and out of the motel room several times while it burned for 30 minutes before leaving.

Deputies say the suspect did not attempt to extinguish the fire or notify anyone at the Royal Inn of the fire.

On Sunday, Michael Devon Dunham, 44, was arrested for first degree arson and burning of personal property.

Dunham was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and held on a $100,000 bond. His first appearance is on Monday at the Cumberland County Detention Center at 2:30 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is requested to contact Arson Investigator R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5499. If someone wishes to report crimes anonymously, please contact the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Information may be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android devices.