CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.

The deputy tried to stop the driver for “obviously exceeding the posted speed limit” but the driver kept going, the news release said.

The driver briefly stopped in the area of Old Weaver Trail and N.C. 50 but sped off again into Durham County.

During the chase, the driver kept speeding and “even passed a Durham EMS unit in a no passing zone,” the news release said.

Eventually, the driver stopped at a home on Raynor Street in Durham. He was taken into custody with the help of Durham police.

Quintez Cates of Granville County was charged with felony flee to elude, failure to heed to lights and siren, and exceeding posted speed limits, the news release said.

Cates was held on a $20,000 bond.