North Carolina Zoo rolls out holiday gift guide with overnight zoo adventures, virtual species spotlights, private tours

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is ready this holiday season with a variety of in-person and virtual experiences that would be perfect for the animal-loving kid in your life.

With prices ranging from $10 to $100, the North Carolina Zoo offers virtual experiences like holiday break camps, species spotlights and creature connections.

The zoo’s virtual one-day Holiday Break Camps provide fun activities such as visiting zoo habitats, meeting zookeepers and hands-on crafts. Kids will learn about animals in winter while staying socially distant and safe. Camps are designed for students in grades 1-6 and focus on three ways animals have adapted to survive the winter – migration, hibernation and being built for winter.

The Species Spotlight is a virtual introduction to ambassador animals or an animal in the zoo. This gift can be tailored to any audience and any age, and you can even use it to spice up your next online meeting or gathering.

Creature Connections is an online afterschool program from the Zoo and the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. This program will begin in November 2020 and run through June 2021. Creature Connections is a one-hour, live program every second Thursday of the month.

Looking for something in person? The zoo is also offering the Snorin’ Safari as well as Ride-and-a-Guide.

At $40 to $50 per person, the Snorin’ Safari is family adventure where you can spend the night at the zoo doing fun activities and wake up hearing the lions roar or wolves howling. The Snorin’ Safaris would begin in March 2021 or later, depending on COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

At $150 to $190 per group, you can get a private tour of the zoo with a professional guide. The North Carolina Zoo Society offers “Ride-and-a- Guide” outdoor programs for small groups wishing to visit the zoo and travel in comfort in a golf cart.

If you’re just looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, the North Carolina Zoo Society has an online gift shop where you can pick out animal plushes, fair-trade jewelry and crafts from around the world.

You can also adopt the North Carolina Zoo Society’s “Jingle Bear Rock” grizzly bear this holiday season. The $50 adoption package includes a plush grizzly bear, a personalized adoption certificate, and a fact sheet on Grizzly Bears.

For more information, visit the North Carolina Zoo’s Holiday Gift Guide.