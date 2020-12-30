North Carolina Zoo revises face-covering policy

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced on Wednesday there is a revised face-covering policy for guests.
The zoo released the following information on Facebook:
“Are you planning on an upcoming visit to the Zoo? Please note we have revised our face-covering policy. On January 1, 2021, and until further notice, all guests and members ages 5 and up must wear face coverings during their entire visit to the Zoo. Everyone also needs to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other groups and staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all do our part to keep each other safe during the pandemic! More information on changes to Zoo operations: http://nczoo.org/timed-ticketing.”