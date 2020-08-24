North Carolina Zoo mourns loss of beloved sea lion Diesel, ‘goofball full of energy’

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is saying goodbye to Diesel, a California sea lion who died on Aug. 18.

“Diesel had a big sparkling personality,” said Sally Adams, one of his zookeepers. “He epitomized what a California sea lion is. He was a chatty goofball full of energy, always eager to learn new things and show off anything new.”

Diesel was found as a pup, stranded on a California beach. He was taken to a marine mammal rehabilitation center, and, once he was stable, he was returned to the wild.

A short time later, however, he was found stranded once again. That’s when experts determined he wouldn’t be able to go back to the wild.

The sea lion first arrived at the zoo in July 2015 alongside fellow sea lion pup Owen.

Diesel the California Sea Lion (North Carolina Zoo)

After noticing Diesel was suffering eye pain and intermittently losing his appetite, the zoo used anesthetic so they could examine him.

While had been anesthetized in the past with no problems, Diesel breathing went into an abnormal pattern as he recovered from the anesthesia procedure. He then went into cardiopulmonary arrest.

Zoo workers tried to resuscitate him and performed CPR, but Diesel died.

The zoo says they are working on a necropsy to determine the cause of his death and will have a full pathology report in the coming weeks.

California sea lions, native to the western North America coastline from Alaska to Mexico, are famously smart, playful and social.

Males can grow to 850 pounds and seven feet long. Females can reach 220 pounds and stretch six feet long. They are able to live up to 14 years in the wild.

California sea lions are a protected species under the 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act.