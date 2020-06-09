North Carolina Zoo expected to address plans to reopen in an announcement this week

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo has great news for animal lovers: doors may be opening soon!

The zoo has been closed since March 17 after Gov. Roy Cooper first enacted the executive order shutting many businesses in North Carolina in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo closed its grounds and cancelled education and public programs while mandatory staff like animal keepers and facilities operations staff continued looking after animals and maintaining the facility.

Now, the North Carolina Zoo says it is planning to make an announcement this week about welcoming visitors back to the zoo.

Leading up to the anticipated announcement, the zoo’s website displayed a note to guests, stating, “The Zoo is currently working hard to prepare for resuming operations, but we don’t have an exact date. The Zoo may begin a limited opening starting in Phase 2, determined by Gov Cooper’s phased approach to easing restrictions. Please watch our social media and website for specific plans once they are in place.”

During the zoo’s closure, it rolled out virtual visit experiences.

The Virtual Visit program features a wide range of different online education events, art projects, at-home activities and stories from the zoo and the wild that will allow children, teachers, parents and others to experience the zoo and its animals in a new way, the zoo said in a news release.

“A trip to the North Carolina Zoo is always more than just seeing the animals — it’s a chance to learn in a fun environment,” Zoo Curator of Education Beth Folta said. “We’ve now adapted many of our learning experiences to an online format easily accessible to everyone from home.”

The zoo offered the following highlights of the Virtual Visit program:

Zoo EDventure Online Series: every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., join us Live on Facebook to get an up-close look at our amazing animals. This is a chance to learn and interact directly with Zoo staff about the theme of the day. All our Zoo EDventures can also be viewed through the Virtual Visit webpage and YouTube.

