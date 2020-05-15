North Carolina worker dies in forklift accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a worker died Thursday in an accident involving a forklift at a distribution center.

BIC Corp. officials confirmed the employee was at the company’s center in Charlotte when the accident happened.

The Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Company officials didn’t identify the worker or comment further on the circumstances surrounding the death. In a statement obtained by news outlets, the company called it “a tragic accident.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were investigating in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.