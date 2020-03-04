North Carolina won’t seek death penalty against paramedic accused of killing his wife with eye drops

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (The Gaston Gazette) — Prosecutors in North Carolina have announced they won’t seek the death penalty against a man accused of using eye drops to kill his wife for life insurance money.

An attorney with the state Insurance Department told a judge Monday the case against 35-year-old Joshua Hunsucker lacks “aggravating factors” that would allow it to seek capital murder charges.

The Gaston Gazette reports Hunsucker was charged with first-degree murder, insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense in December 2019.

He was accused of poisoning his wife to claim a $250,000 insurance payout after investigators determined her blood contained high levels of an ingredient found in eye-drop medication.