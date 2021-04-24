North Carolina woman charged after couple dies in crash at intersection

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has charged a woman in connection with a crash at an intersection that killed a couple.

News outlets report 42-year-old Kimberly Barrett has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign in connection with the crash on Tuesday.

According to the patrol, 37-year-old Antonio Rhem and 39-year-old Regina Rhem were heading south on Wallace Family Road northeast of Kinston, while Barrett was heading westbound on Tilghman Mill Road around 7 p.m.

The couple’s vehicle landed on its top in a nearby yard after the crash.

