North Carolina woman among four charged in mother’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has made four arrests in the shooting death of a young mother, including a woman who investigators say was involved in disposing of evidence.

In January, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office filed multiple charges against Tyquavious Cummings, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced Mackenzie Andrews with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Authorities say Marshayla Pasley was killed when her mobile home was riddled with gunfire back on Jan. 13.

Pasley’s 3-year-old son was wounded and the child’s father escaped without injury.