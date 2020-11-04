North Carolina will keep 6 polling places open longer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday evening to extend voting at six precincts after each polling site experienced interruptions in voting.

The longest extension was 45 minutes for a site in Sampson County. That means the state can’t publicly report any statewide results until 8:15 p.m.

State elections officials said in a news release last week that if hours are extended at any polls, they wouldn’t publicly post any results until all polls are closed.

In Cabarrus County, voting will be extended 39 minutes to 8:09 p.m. at the Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Station precinct, located at 8623 Flowes Store Road, Concord, N.C. 28025.

In Sampson County, voting will be extended 40 minutes to 8:10 p.m. at the Keener (Halls Fire Station) precinct, located at 7730 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Also in Sampson County, voting will be extended 21 minutes to 7:51 p.m. at the West Clinton (Sampson Community College) precinct, located at 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Three precincts experienced interruptions in Warren County.

Voting will be extended 25 minutes to 7:55 p.m. at the Fishing Creek (Arcola Volunteer Fire Department) precinct, located at 2169 NC Highway 43, Warrenton, N.C. 27589.

Voting will be extended 23 minutes to 7:53 p.m. at the Judkins (Vaughan Elementary School) precinct, located at 2936 US Highway 158 E, Macon, N.C. 27551.

Voting will be extended 30 minutes to 8 p.m. at the Smith Creek (Zion Methodist Church) precinct, located at 143 Zion Church Road, Norlina, N.C. 27563.

Once all polling places are closed statewide, election results will begin to post here.

Also on Election Day, police in Charlotte said an armed man loitering at a polling site was arrested and charged with trespassing.