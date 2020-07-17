North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 7.6% in June

RALEIGH, N.C . (AP) — North Carolina’s jobless rate declined dramatically in June as restaurants, hotels and retailers bounced back since Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

The state announced on Friday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment fell from 12.8% in May to 7.6% in June.

The number of people on the job grew by 227,500.

Cooper ended his stay-at-home order in late May, allowing restaurants to serve indoors again, albeit at partial capacity.

Bars, gyms, movie theaters and entertainment venues still have to stay closed.

The nation’s unemployment rate was just over 11% last month.