MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people remain in critical condition after they were rushed to the hospital when a train crashed into their car in downtown Matthews Wednesday night.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash. They say the crossing arms were down, the railroad signals were working properly, and the car was coming onto the tracks when it was hit by the train on Trade Street.

The sound of sirens is what prompted Adam Reed to run out of his restaurant Wednesday night.

“I just walked down, and I saw a car pushed to the side and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s real bad,” described Reed.

He watched as emergency crews worked to rescue two people trapped inside a car that had just been hit by a train.

“They had to cut the windshield out, use the ‘jaws of life,’ cut the top off the car and everything,” Reed said. “Yeah, it was quite a scene.”

A train rolls along the tracks through downtown Matthews.

It’s something he’s never witnessed in 26 years of being in business downtown.

“Never a car getting hit on the tracks, that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that,” said Reed.

Remnants of the train crash remained Thursday afternoon, as crews cleaned up, and Matthews Police tried to figure out why the car was on the tracks at that time.

Queen City News saw a couple of cars Thursday sitting in the standstill on top of the tracks.

“I’ve seen just sitting on top of the tracks waiting for the traffic light to change,” said David Blackley, owner of Renfrow Hardware.

Blackley has seen Matthews grow rapidly from his longtime hardware business in downtown.

“It’s allowed time for businesses and churches and everything to sort of adjust except for the roads, the roads haven’t kept up,” said Blackley.

He hopes his hometown progresses, bringing in more people in a way that continues to work to keep everyone safe.

“The geography of Matthews is kind of unique, it’s kind of hemmed in by the railroad, there are very few grade crossings and there’s just this one Trade Street that’s sort of the main drag,” said Blackley.

Matthews Police say there’s no indication that the car stalled on the tracks Wednesday night.