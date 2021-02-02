North Carolina tourist dies during Florida snorkeling trip

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a tourist from North Carolina died following a snorkeling trip off the Florida Keys.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Erica Michelle Brown was snorkeling with family and friends Sunday afternoon when she began signaling for help.
Someone on the boat began CPR.
She was transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard boat.
Paramedics waiting onshore took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Sheriff’s officials didn’t list Brown’s hometown in North Carolina.
Officials say autopsy results are pending.