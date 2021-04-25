North Carolina to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials are recommending that healthcare providers in the state resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a safety review by federal agencies.

Earlier this month, a pause was placed on the vaccine after reports of six cases of a rare type of blood clot in people who received the one-dose vaccine.

The FDA said it determined that the data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in adults.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it is recommending that providers resume administration of the vaccine.

More than 250,000 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in North Carolina as of April 13.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

