CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested on Saturday after leading deputies on a chase and throwing two firearms into the woods, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated on Saturday for a motor vehicle violation in Conetoe.

When the vehicle was coming to a stop, deputies said the passenger fled on foot with a gun.

Deputies said they chased the suspect for a short distance and he surrendered after throwing two firearms in the woods.

Shazire Y’Liek White, 19, was taken into custody and the guns were recovered near where White surrendered.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and one count of felony possession of a stolen firearm.

(Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

White was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $25,000 secured bond.