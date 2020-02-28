North Carolina student with disability assaulted in campus housing

The North Carolina State Campus, which contains Dabney Hall, the main building for graduate and undergraduate studies in chemistry, is seen July 15, 2005 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with sexually assaulting a North Carolina State University student with a disability inside the victim’s on-campus apartment.

A Cary Police Department arrest report shows 37-year-old Roberto Alvarez Jr. was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with sexual battery, breaking or entering and assault on an individual with a disability.

In the report, Alvarez is accused of breaking into the campus apartment building Tuesday and forcibly hugging, kissing and fondling a graduate student “who was physically helpless.”

A university crime alert says the two didn’t know each other.

Alvarez is being held in jail.