WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Monday in Wilson County.

Brandon Dale Currie was charged with domestic assault, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the county jail under a $250,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

Currie (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

The highway patrol said Currie has been employed there for nine months and stationed in Edgecombe County.

He is currently on administrative duty.

The NCSHP would not provide further details.