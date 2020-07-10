North Carolina state senator tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina state senator tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).

The unidentified Republican member of the state senate received the positive test Friday morning, Berger said.

Before heading to Raleigh from his district, he had a previous coronavirus test which came up negative.

Berger says the senator had no symptoms but took the test to be proactive considering that he was going to the general assembly.

His spouse is set to undergo a medical procedure, so he took the second test Thursday. He showed no symptoms at the time.

Berger says the senator is home and feeling well.

Here is the full statement from North Carolina State Senate Leader Phil Berger:

“Earlier this morning, I was alerted that a member of the Republican caucus received a positive COVID-19 test today. Prior to coming to Raleigh this week, the member took a test in his district and it came back negative. At that time, he didn’t have any symptoms but wanted to be proactive before coming to the General Assembly. Because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure, he took a second test on Thursday to be certain. He was not symptomatic when he took the second test. He is staying home and feels well. Out of an abundance of caution, the member called Sen. Dan Blue to alert him and members of the Democratic caucus. The member has also spoken to members of the Republican caucus and staff.”

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 81,331 as of 12 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,479 people have died. About 1,046 people are currently hospitalized.

There have been 1,150,612 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, July 6, there have been 55,318 people in North Carolina who have recovered. This number is updated on Monday each week.