North Carolina state parks to reopen with restrictions

North Carolina State Parks are officially reopening on Saturday, but not without some restrictions.

A state park official says they are expecting record visitation this weekend, and while they are excited to welcome everyone back they want visitors to remember parks are not operating at full capacity.

Parks will be reopening under a three phase plan.

Matt Windsor is the superintendent of Pilot Mountain State Park in Surry County. He says phase one will look similar to the last few weeks.

“There are parts that are open, but everyone should expect that facilities at any park that they go to to be very limited and not make a trip all the way across the state to a park,” Windsor said.

The main gate to the park that visitors access off of U.S. 52 will remain closed.

Right now visitors can only access trails from five satellite parking lots.

Windsor says prepare for those spaces to fill up fast.

“These are not very big, you are talking about a parking lot that would be appropriate for a convenience store size,” Windsor said.

Visitors will continue to be closed off from the summit area, park office and all camping facilities.

During this first phase the state is trying to close off areas where large groups would hang out. The goal is to keep people moving in and out of parks. State park officials also want to encourage people to practice patience during this transition.

“Be patient with us. We realize there’s a lot of pent up demand, we realize everyone is tired of this, but just bear with us. We realize this is going to be kind of a slow process getting everything up and going again and we don’t want to shut it all back down,” Windsor said.

You can find more information on specific park limitations at ncparks.gov/open.