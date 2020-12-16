North Carolina State Highway Patrol mourns loss of Alamance County trooper

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Trooper Mike Dawkins has died after a battle with cancer, the highway patrol announced on Facebook.

The NCSHP released the following letter regarding Dawkins’ passing:

Dear Patrol Family, It is with great sadness I inform you of the passing of Master Trooper George M. “Mike” Dawkins after a courageous battle with cancer. Mike was called to his eternal home today from Duke University Medical Center after a well fought battle against cancer dating back to 2019. Mike was a veteran of the USMC, a member of the 113th Basic Patrol School and he proudly served Troop D, District 5 (Alamance County) for his entire career. Mike’s smile, gentle nature and his love for the Patrol are the attributes I will personally carry in my heart. For those who knew him best and worked alongside of him, please know your greater Patrol family stands in support of you in this time of grief. Undoubtedly, this time of year brings a combination of joy for our many blessings and a sorrow for those not here to celebrate with us. This loss of Mike adds great weight to that feeling of sorrow we will carry throughout this holiday season. Details related to a celebration of life ceremony will be forthcoming. Please keep Mike’s fiancée, Kathy, his entire family and his Troop D, District 5 family in your continued thoughts and prayers.

Most sincerely, Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr.