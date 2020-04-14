North Carolina shipwreck has become a hazardous attraction

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) — A 72-foot-long fishing vessel that ran aground on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has quickly become a tourist attraction.

But the National Park Service is warning people to stay away from the shipwreck for their own safety.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the ship, named Ocean Pursuit, has been grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore since March 1.

Its crew was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Park Service says the vessel is unstable and sits close enough to the ocean that it could be dragged out to sea.

All hazardous materials and fuels have been removed, but it remains unclear when the ship’s owner will retrieve the vessel.